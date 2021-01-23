Team Sweeps Celtics Series
The 76ers (11-5) have played three two-game series this season.
They’ve swept all three of them.
With a 122-110 over the Boston Celtics (8-6) Friday, the Sixers maintain their position as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.
It was another gritty victory for the Sixers, which trailed, 52-49, at halftime. The team’s 42-28 advantage over Boston in the third quarter would ultimately make the difference.
Joel Embiid (38 pts, 11 reb) brought another MVP-worthy performance, Tobias Harris shot 10-for-12 from the field, and Ben Simmons scored 11 in the close-out fourth quarter alone.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with a game-high 42 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.
Key Contributors:
-
Joel Embiid
-
Along with his 38-point, 11-rebound double-double, Embiid added three assists and a steal. He shot 11-for-15 from the field, 2-for-2 from long range, and hit 14 of his 15 free throw attempts.
-
Embiid has now scored at least 38 points and 10 rebounds in three of his last four games.
-
Tobias Harris
-
Harris finished with 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting, hitting all three of his 3-point field goal attempts, and adding eight rebounds, three assists, and a block to his line.
-
Harris has scored in double figures in each of his 13 appearances this season, including seven 20-plus point performances.
-
Ben Simmons
-
When the Celtics made a late push, it was Simmons who fended off the attack in the fourth quarter, with his 11 points in the frame (including six straight).
-
Simmons finished with 15 points, three rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, and a block.
-
Seth Curry
-
In his first game in 16 days (due to health and safety protocols), Curry didn’t miss a beat. He finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3PT FG), an assist, and a steal in 27 minutes of play.
Quote to Note:
Rivers offered Simmons props for his holistic impact on the series postgame:
“He’s doing so many things for this team. Ben does a lot. You can’t focus on just one thing… He’s too good for that.”
Up Next:
The Sixers will travel to Detroit Friday night to meet the Pistons (3-12) for the second night of a back-to-back Saturday. The team will stay in Detroit for a two-game set, facing the Pistons again Monday.
The Pistons have lost their last three straight, most recently a narrow 103-102 loss to the Rockets on the first night of their back-to-back Friday.
Jerami Grant leads the Pistons in scoring this season, averaging 25.4 points per game, while Derrick Rose is averaging a next-best 15.4 points per game.