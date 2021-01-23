Team Sweeps Celtics Series

The 76ers (11-5) have played three two-game series this season.

They’ve swept all three of them.

With a 122-110 over the Boston Celtics (8-6) Friday, the Sixers maintain their position as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.

It was another gritty victory for the Sixers, which trailed, 52-49, at halftime. The team’s 42-28 advantage over Boston in the third quarter would ultimately make the difference.

Joel Embiid (38 pts, 11 reb) brought another MVP-worthy performance, Tobias Harris shot 10-for-12 from the field, and Ben Simmons scored 11 in the close-out fourth quarter alone.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with a game-high 42 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Along with his 38-point, 11-rebound double-double, Embiid added three assists and a steal. He shot 11-for-15 from the field, 2-for-2 from long range, and hit 14 of his 15 free throw attempts.



Embiid has now scored at least 38 points and 10 rebounds in three of his last four games.

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting, hitting all three of his 3-point field goal attempts, and adding eight rebounds, three assists, and a block to his line.



Harris has scored in double figures in each of his 13 appearances this season, including seven 20-plus point performances.

Ben Simmons

When the Celtics made a late push, it was Simmons who fended off the attack in the fourth quarter, with his 11 points in the frame (including six straight).



Simmons finished with 15 points, three rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, and a block.

Seth Curry

In his first game in 16 days (due to health and safety protocols), Curry didn’t miss a beat. He finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3PT FG), an assist, and a steal in 27 minutes of play.

Quote to Note:

Rivers offered Simmons props for his holistic impact on the series postgame:

“He’s doing so many things for this team. Ben does a lot. You can’t focus on just one thing… He’s too good for that.”

Up Next:

The Sixers will travel to Detroit Friday night to meet the Pistons (3-12) for the second night of a back-to-back Saturday. The team will stay in Detroit for a two-game set, facing the Pistons again Monday.

The Pistons have lost their last three straight, most recently a narrow 103-102 loss to the Rockets on the first night of their back-to-back Friday.

Jerami Grant leads the Pistons in scoring this season, averaging 25.4 points per game, while Derrick Rose is averaging a next-best 15.4 points per game.