Team Suffers Loss in Boston

Snapshot:

On the second stop of their four-game road trip, the 76ers (31-19) lost to the Boston Celtics (33-15), 116-95, Saturday at TD Garden.

The defeat denied the Sixers a sweep of the annual regular season series between the longtime rivals, something the Sixers were looking to accomplish for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign.

Consistently attacking with an aggressive, downhill approach, Ben Simmons led the Sixers with 23 points (9-14 fg). He also finished with nine rebounds and five assists.

Furkan Korkmaz came off the bench to tally 14 points, but the Sixers were never really able to recover from a bumpy first quarter.

Behind a revved up defense and locked-in Jayson Tatum, Boston jumped out to a 32-19 edge after 12 minutes of play. Tatum, named an All-Star Reserve this week, went for 11 of his 25 points in the period.

The Sixers managed to trim the deficit to single-digits, 59-51, by halftime, but Jaylen Brown exploded for 11 points of his own in the third frame, a burst that helped the Celtics regain control for the rest of the night.

Brown topped all players with 32 points.

@Sixers Social:

Despite Saturday's outcome, Ben Simmons was impressive.



Up Next:

The 76ers will look to gain ground on Miami Monday at American Airlines Arena. Also in play is a split of the four-game season series between the clubs. The Heat, which, as of Saturday, held third-place in the Eastern Conference, won two of the first three meetings.