Team Stymied in Chicago

At the Buzzer:

In a game that featured 19 lead changes and 20 ties, the 76ers (41-24) fell to the Chicago Bulls (19-47) at the buzzer – twice.

After Zach LaVine (39 pts, 4 ast) scored on a driving and-1 basket to give the Bulls a 108-107 lead - the eventual final score - he missed his ensuing foul shot. The Sixers got the ball back - but with only 0.5 seconds on the game clock.

Ben Simmons’ sideline inbounds lob to Jimmy Butler was deflected as time expired - or so we thought time had expired.

Most fans proceeded to exit United Center; however, it was ultimately determined that a clock malfunction had occurred, resulting in both teams returning to the court, and the Sixers getting another shot to run a play.

This time, Simmons’ sideline inbounds pass went to Butler at the top of the arc. Butler couldn’t handle the pass, and a miraculous win wasn’t to be.

“[It’s a] tough loss, but we’ve just got to put it behind us, grow from it, and regroup,” said Tobias Harris (13 pts, 4 reb). “Give [Chicago] credit. They played a heck of a game.”

With the score tied at 101-101 down the stretch, Harris and Butler were fouled on consecutive possessions. The duo hit four straight free throws to put the Sixers up 105-101 with 1:52 remaining.

Two consecutive baskets from LaVine evened the ledger at 105-105, before Robin Lopez (19 pts, 9 reb) split free throws to put the Bulls up one, 106-105, with 17.1 seconds left.

Fouled on the other end of the court, Butler was again perfect from the stripe, nudging the Sixers ahead, 107-106, with 4.8 seconds to go.

Back on Chicago’s West Side, Butler led the Sixers with 22 points, four assists, and three steals against his former team. Simmons added 18 points, 11 boards, and seven assists, while JJ Redick supplied 15 points.

In his second consecutive start, Amir Johnson recorded nine points and eight rebounds. James Ennis III brought energy off the bench, collecting 11 points (his most as a Sixer) and seven rebounds.

@Sixers Social:

James Ennis can do this, which is awesome:

Up Next:

The Sixers travel to Texas for their second and final matchup of the season with the Houston Rockets (39-25). The Sixers got the best of the Rockets in their first meeting at The Center, 121-93. The Rockets have won six straight – the longest active streak in the league. Facing the Toronto Raptors (46-19) on Tuesday, the Rockets emerged with a 107-95 victory behind James Harden’s 35 points.