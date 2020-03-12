Team Statement on Suspension of NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers are supportive of the NBA’s decision to suspend the season. The health and well-being of our fans, players, staff members, partners and communities are of the utmost importance, and we remain in close communication with the NBA, public health, state and local officials in charting a path forward.

As we navigate the coming weeks, we recognize that our staff members are family and the heartbeat of the organization. As such, we are committed to assisting our arena associates through this period.

“In this time of need, we need to band together and take care of people,” Managing Partner Josh Harris stated. “Our teams, our cities and the leagues in which we operate are a family, and we are committed to looking out for one another.”

The 76ers also extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the many talented doctors, nurses, medical professionals and emergency services personnel who are working tirelessly to address this matter of public health.

We will provide further updates as soon as possible.