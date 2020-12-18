Team, Snipes Join Community Partners for Season of Giving

The Philadelphia 76ers and Snipes have teamed up to celebrate the Season of Giving and help local communities in need this holiday season.

On Dec. 11, in conjunction with A Humbled Heart, the 76ers and Snipes assisted in providing and distributing holiday toys, necessary food items and more to community members from the Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

“Snipes would not exist without the support of the communities we serve, so you can expect that Snipes will continue to find ways to not only support, but to also empower the folks that shop with us day in and day out,” said Adam Herstig, Snipes Vice President of Marketing. “Together with the 76ers, we can confidently say that this is just one piece of a bigger puzzle.”

Later this month, the 76ers and Snipes will team once again, this time with famed Chosen League commissioner Rahim Thompson and his wife Tanisha Thompson. The three parties will work together to provide holiday toys, winter coats and more to the Woodstock Family Center in North Philadelphia.

“My wife Tanisha and I are very grateful for the partnership with the 76ers and Snipes for our fourth annual ‘Serve the People and God Will Serve You’ Spirit of Christmas Event,” said Rahim Thompson.

This annual event holds special meaning to Thompson. He and his mother were both homeless for a time when he was young.

“I made a promise to myself when I was young to gather resources so that I can give back and inspire families. Being in a shelter is only temporary and people can surpass that. My mother Octavia and I certainly did.”

As part of the event, members of the 76ers organization, including the 76ers entertainment team, mascot Franklin and the Sixers Stixers, as well as members of Thompson’s Chosen League, will collaboratively work together to load all donated gifts into vehicles at Thompson’s home. From there, a caravan will take place down Broad Street in efforts to spread holiday cheer before the eventual arrival and delivery at the Woodstock Family Center.

Since 2002, the Chosen League has been Philadelphia’s premiere high school summer basketball league and has featured a number of current and future NBA players. With roots at Cherashore Playground at 10th and Olney, the Chosen League now calls FiDonce Gym in North Philadelphia home.

The 76ers, alongside team partners, will proudly participate in the NBA Cares initiative Season of Giving throughout the month of December. The organization will host a multitude of holiday-themed events benefiting diverse, local communities.