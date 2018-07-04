Team Signs Shamet

PHILADELPHIA – JULY 4, 2018 – Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown announced today that the team has signed NBA Draft 2018 first-round pick Landry Shamet. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Shamet was selected No. 26 overall after a pair collegiate seasons at Wichita State. A product of Kansas City, Missouri, he averaged 14.9 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game in his redshirt sophomore season at Wichita State. The 6-foot-4 guard led the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in assists (166), ranked second in three-point percentage (.442) and his .825 free-throw percentage ranked fourth in the conference.