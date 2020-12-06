Team Signs Robinson

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Justin Robinson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Robinson was acquired by the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ NBA G League affiliate, on Jan. 21 off waivers. As a rookie last season, Robinson appeared in 33 G League games (24 starts) with Delaware and the Capital City Go-Go, averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.2 minutes per game. His 6.2 assists per game ranked fourth among rookies and he scored in double figures 26 times, including six 20-plus point performances. Robinson also saw action in nine games at the NBA level with the Washington Wizards.

A Manassas, Virginia native, Robinson played four collegiate seasons at Virginia Tech. He was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team as a junior in 2018, after averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.9 minutes per game. In 24 contests as a senior during the 2018-19 campaign, he averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.6 minutes per contest and finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in assists (562).