Team Signs Pelle

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Norvel Pelle to a standard NBA contract. Pelle was previously signed to a two-way contract, spending time with both the 76ers and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In his rookie season, Pelle has appeared in 14 NBA games, averaging 2.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 11.1 minutes per game. He leads all rookies in blocks per game and ranks 11th with 21 total blocks in 156 minutes. Pelle has posted at least one rejection in 10 of his 14 career games, including a career-high four swats in his NBA debut on Nov. 29 at New York. He’s tallied six points on two occasions; Dec. 13 vs. New Orleans and Jan. 9 vs. Boston, blocking three shots in each of those games.

Over the past two seasons, Pelle has appeared in 43 G League games (32 starts) for the Blue Coats, averaging 11.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 22.8 minutes per contest. His .703 field-goal percentage in 2018-19 led the G League. Pelle was one of five G League players with at least 100 blocks last season and was named to the 2018-19 G League All-Defensive Team, finishing third in voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

Pelle participated in 76ers training camp prior to the start of the 2018-19 season and represented the team at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in both 2018 and 2019.

A native of Antigua and Barbuda, Pelle began his professional career in 2013 with the Blue Coats, which chose him with the No. 6 overall pick in the NBA Development League draft.

In a related move, the team has waived Jonah Bolden.