Team Signs Neto

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Raul Neto. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“By adding Raul to our roster, we’ve gained an experienced and valuable veteran who is a tremendous passer with great court vision,” Brand said. “We’re fortunate that he’s now a member of the 76ers and we’re eager to integrate him into our team.”

Neto appeared in 37 games last season with Utah, averaging 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and a career-best 2.5 assists in 12.8 minutes per game. He shot a career-high .460 from the field, .333 from three-point range and .848 from the free-throw line. Neto posted 93 assists to just 35 turnovers, good for a 2.7 assist-to-turnover ratio.

For his career, Neto has seen action in 199 games (54 starts) over four seasons with the Jazz, tallying 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14.2 minutes per contest. He was originally draft by Atlanta with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, before his rights were traded to Utah.

A Brazilian native, Neto played professionally in both his home country and Spain from 2008-15. He’s played for the Brazilian national team in several tournaments, including at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Neto helped Brazil to a bronze medal at the 2014 FIBA South American Championship in Venezuela.