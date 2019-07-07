Team Signs Milton to Multi-Year Contract

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Shake Milton to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Shake is the perfect example of what hard work and strong player development can produce,” Brand said. “We are proud of the strides he made in the G League last season, where his game was able to blossom while gaining confidence as a pro. He has earned the right to be where he is today. He is an exciting young talent and I look forward to his continued development with the 76ers and the depth that he provides our roster.”

Milton spent last season with both the 76ers and the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats on a two-way contract. In 27 games (all starts) for the Blue Coats, Milton averaged 24.9 points (fourth in the G League), 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.7 minutes per game. He saw action in 20 games at the NBA level, averaging 4.4 points in 13.4 minutes per game, scoring in double figures three times, including a 13-point outing at Orlando on March 25.

Originally selected by Dallas with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Philadelphia traded for Milton’s rights on draft night. An Oklahoma native, he played collegiately at SMU, where he averaged a team-high 18.0 points per game as a senior.