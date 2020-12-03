Team Signs Maxey, Joe, Reed

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Tyrese Maxey (No. 21 overall) and Isaiah Joe (No. 49 overall) to standard NBA contracts and Paul Reed (No. 58 overall) to a two-way contract. Maxey, Joe and Reed were selected by Philadelphia in the 2020 NBA Draft. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Maxey, a Texas native, played one collegiate season at Kentucky, appearing in 31 games (28 starts) and tallying 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in a team-high 34.5 minutes per contest. Following his freshman season, Maxey was named to the 2019-20 All-SEC Second Team as well as the SEC All-Freshman Team. The former McDonald’s All-American notched a team-best 19.0 points per game in contests against top-25 opponents last season. Internationally, Maxey helped the United States earn a gold medal with the U-18 U.S. National Team in the 2018 U-18 FIBA Americas.

Joe spent two collegiate seasons at Arkansas, in his home state, where he saw action in 60 games (59 starts), notching 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 33.1 minutes per contest. Last season, Joe led the SEC with 3.6 threes per game, finishing with the fourth-highest average in the nation. Joe set an SEC freshman record with 113 three-pointers in his first season at Arkansas and was selected to the 2018-19 SEC All-Freshman Team.

Reed, originally from Florida, played his college ball at DePaul, appearing in 93 games (58 starts) over three seasons, posting 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per contest. As a junior, Reed averaged a double-double with 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds, as he was named to the All-Big East Second Team. Reed, who improved his scoring and rebounding averages over each of his three seasons with the Blue Demons, tallied 142 career blocked shots as a collegian, third in DePaul school history.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player for the 76ers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats – but may not be active for more than 50 NBA games.

Maxey will wear No. 0, Joe will wear No. 7 and Reed will sport No. 44 for the 76ers.