Team Signs Mathias to Two-Way Contract

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Dakota Mathias to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mathias spent last season with the Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. In 42 G League games (all starts), Mathias tallied 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 36.1 minutes per game. He connected on 147 total three-pointers, which ranked second in the G League last season, while shooting .395 from beyond the arc and attempting nearly nine threes per contest. To begin his professional career, Mathias competed for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the 2018 NBA Summer League before signing with Divina Seguros Joventut in Spain’s top league, Liga ACB.

A native of Elida, Ohio, Mathias played collegiately at Purdue from 2014-18. In 37 games (all starts) as a senior, he averaged 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists, while shooting .466 from three-point range, the sixth-highest mark in the nation. Mathias finished his decorated college career as Purdue’s all-time leader in games played (141) and three-pointers made (250). He was also a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player for the 76ers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats – but may not be active for more than 50 NBA games.

Mathias will wear No. 33 for the 76ers.