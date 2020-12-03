Team Signs Lamine Diane

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Lamine Diane (luh-MEAN juh-NAY). Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Diane excelled during the past two collegiate seasons with the CSUN (California State University, Northridge) men’s basketball program. In 19 games (all starts) as a redshirt sophomore last season, Diane averaged 25.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.0 blocks in 35.9 minutes per game. In 33 games (all starts) as a redshirt freshman in 2018-19, he posted averages of 24.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks in 35.3 minutes per contest.

Following the 2018-19 campaign, Diane became the first-ever Big West player to win the conference’s Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year awards all in the same season. That year, he led the nation in field goals made (340) and was the only player in the country to average more than 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per contest. Diane also earned 2018-19 AP All-American Honorable Mention recognition and was named to the All-Big West First Team. He repeated as Big West Player of the Year following the 2019-20 season and was again named to the All-Big West First Team.

A Dakar, Senegal native, Diane spent two seasons of his high school career at Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada before enrolling at CSUN.

Diane will wear No. 35 for the 76ers.