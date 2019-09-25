Team Signs Highsmith

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Haywood Highsmith. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Highsmith recently competed in the 2019 NBA G League International Challenge presented by Antel in Montevideo, Uruguay, from Wednesday, Sept. 18-Sunday, Sept. 22. The six-team tournament also included Argentina’s San Lorenzo, Brazil’s Flamengo, Germany’s FC Bayern Munich, Mexico’s Capitanes and Uruguay’s Elite Team. The NBA G League Elite roster finished second in the competition.

Prior to his participation in the G League International Challenge, Highsmith represented the 76ers at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, where he appeared in four games, starting one. He tallied 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per contest.

During his rookie season in 2018-19, Highsmith began the year with the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ G League affiliate, before signing a two-way contract with Philadelphia on Jan. 8. In 46 G League games (42 starts), he averaged 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest. He appeared in five NBA games for Philadelphia.

Originally from Baltimore, Highsmith was acquired by the Blue Coats prior to the 2018-19 season after a four-year collegiate career at Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia.