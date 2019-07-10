Team Signs Five-Time NBA All-Star Horford

PHILADELPHIA – JULY 10, 2019 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Al Horford. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to welcome one of the NBA’s best frontcourt players in Al Horford to Philadelphia,” said Brand. “He has built his reputation around hard work and a tradition of winning, which are the same qualities that have formed the foundation of the 76ers. Al’s playmaking, elite defensive talents and veteran leadership confirm why he is a crucial addition to our roster. We have gained a championship-level teammate that will not only complement our current makeup, but will help grow our young core as we strive for the highest level of success.”

Horford appeared in 68 games (all starts) for Boston last season and posted 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game, joining NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only two players in the league to hold such averages. The five-time NBA All-Star also shot .535 from the field, .360 from three-point range and a career-high .821 from the free-throw line. Horford’s seven seasons with a field-goal percentage of .500-or-better are the fourth-most among active NBA players, behind only Dwight Howard, Pau Gasol and LeBron James. Among other accolades, Horford was selected to the 2017-18 All-Defensive Second Team and the 2010-11 All-NBA Third Team.

For his career, Horford has played in 786 games (782 starts) with Boston and Atlanta and holds averages of 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 32.8 minutes per game. Further, a veteran of 120 career postseason games, Horford’s teams have qualified for the playoffs in each of his 12 NBA seasons, dating back to 2007-08. The 12-year pro was originally selected by Atlanta with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

While playing collegiately at Florida, Horford helped lead the Gators to the school’s first two NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007. Following his third and final season at Florida, he was named to the All-SEC First Team, the NCAA All-Tournament Team and the Associated Press All-America Third Team.

Originally hailing from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Horford has represented his home country in international competition dating back to 2008. He’s earned a gold medal (2012 Centrobasket) and two bronze medals (2011 FIBA AmeriCup and 2008 Centrobasket) while playing for the D.R. Horford’s father, Tito, played three seasons in the NBA for Milwaukee and Washington, appearing in 63 games.

Horford will wear No. 42 for the 76ers.