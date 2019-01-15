Team Signs Corey Brewer to 10-Day Contract

PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 15, 2019 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Corey Brewer to a 10-day contract.

Brewer appeared in 72 games (18 starts) last season with the Lakers and Oklahoma City, averaging 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 16.8 minute per game. After signing with the Thunder on March 3, 2018, Brewer went on to start 16 of his 18 regular-season games in Oklahoma City, increasing his averages across the board. He started each of the Thunder’s six postseason games against Utah.

For his career, Brewer has played in 783 games (307 starts) with Minnesota, Dallas, Denver and Houston, in addition to the Lakers and Oklahoma City. He holds lifetime averages of 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.3 minutes per game. Brewer’s teams have made the playoffs in six of his 11 professional seasons and he was a member of the 2011 NBA champion Dallas Mavericks. Known as a strong defender, Brewer’s 987 career steals rank 25th among active players, while his career-high 151 swipes in 2013-14 with Minnesota ranked fourth in the league.

Originally selected by Minnesota with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Brewer played three collegiate seasons at Florida where he helped lead the Gators to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007. He was the 2007 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player and was selected to the NCAA All-Tournament team in each season.

Brewer will join the team for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota and wear No. 00.