Team Signs Broekhoff

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced on Jun. 27 that the team has signed Ryan Broekhoff. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Earlier this season, Broekhoff appeared in 17 games for Dallas, posting 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game. In two NBA seasons, both with the Mavericks, he’s seen action in 59 total games, connecting on over 40-percent of his three-point attempts. He’s made a career-high four three-pointers on two occasions, while connecting on three-or-more triples seven times.

Before signing with Dallas in August 2018, Broekhoff played internationally in Russia (Lokomotiv Kuban, 2015-18) and Turkey (Beşiktaş, 2013-15) between 2013-18. In his final season in Russia, he was named All-EuroCup First Team after averaging 12.3 points per game, while shooting .549 from the field and .506 from beyond the arc over 16 contests. A native Australian, Broekhoff has represented his country in several international competitions since 2009, including the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, at which the Boomers finished fourth.

Prior to his professional career overseas, Broekhoff enjoyed a four-year collegiate career at Valparaiso, where he earned Horizon League Player of the Year honors as a junior, before leading the Crusaders to a 26-8 mark, and an NCAA Tournament berth, as a senior. Over his four seasons at Valpo, Broekhoff notched 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while shooting .408 from three-point range. The team won at least 22 games in each of his final three seasons as a Crusader.

Broekhoff will wear No. 45 for the 76ers.