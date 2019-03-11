Team Set to Host Fourth Annual Sixers Youth Foundation Gala Presented by VIP Wireless

Monday night at the Fillmore Philadelphia, the 76ers organization will host its fourth annual Sixers Youth Foundation Gala presented by VIP Wireless. The event will be attended by the team's players, coaches, executives, and lengendary alumni, all in an effort to help generate funds that positively impact the lives of young people in the Greater Delaware Valley.

Having already raised over $1.2 million, a record amount, the SYF Gala is conducting a silent auction presented by Upper Deck that will remain live until 9:00 PM EST Monday. To browse items, or to bid, click here.