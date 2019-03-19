Team Seeks to Sweep Trip, Season Series With Hornets

Scene Setter:

The 76ers (45-25) will seek a season sweep over the Charlotte Hornets (31-38) Tuesday in the teams’ fourth and final meeting of the regular season.

A win on Tuesday would also mark the Sixers’ fifth in a row, and establish a new season-long streak.

The squad achieved its most recent W in style, beating the Milwaukee Bucks, 130-125, Sunday on the road. The Bucks hold the league’s best record.

Joel Embiid collected 40 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in the victory. He is scheduled to rest Tuesday, then be available for Wednesday’s faceoff with the Boston Celtics (43-28).

Jimmy Butler added 27 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals in Sunday’s win.

“I think everybody is having fun,” Butler said. “Whenever you’re having fun, the basketball game is easy.”

In the Sixers’ most recent win over the Hornets, Butler played the hero – scoring the Nov. 17 buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime, which followed an explosive block and baseline save on the other end.

Coincidentally enough, Tobias Harris also scored a game-winner his previous game against the Hornets. It was also his final outing as a member of the LA Clippers, as he went for 34 points in the Clippers’ Feb. 5 117-115 win.

The Sixers will look to strengthen their grip on the Eastern Conference’s third seed in advance of hosting division rival Boston Wednesday at The Center in the latter half of a back-to-back. The Celtics have won the first three games of the season series.

Opponent Outlook:

The Hornets will look to rebound Tuesday from Sunday’s 93-75 loss to the Miami Heat. Amidst a career season, Kemba Walker leads his team with 25.0 points, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Walker has shone against the Sixers, averaging 42.3 points in the season series, including a 60-point performance in Charlotte on Nov. 17.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app