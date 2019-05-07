Team Seeks to Reclaim Advantage in Game 5

With the Eastern Conference Semifinals tied at 2-2, the 76ers travel North once again to try to take a game from the Toronto Raptors on their home court.

The last time the Sixers were at Scotiabank Arena, they did just that, topping the Raptors in Game 3, 94-89, behind Jimmy Butler’s 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Butler will hit the floor Tuesday coming off another big performance. He finished Sunday’s Game 4 with 29 points, 11 boards, and four dimes.

“We’re confident,” Butler said. “We know how good a team we are and we know how we’re supposed to perform.”

Now, as the team looks to win what has become a best-of-three series, Tobias Harris says mindset remains the same.

“We’ve got to be locked in and ready, and just go out and compete, and come out with great energy in that game,” Harris said after Game 4.

Starting strong could be paramount in Game 5. Representing a noteworthy trend from the series, the team with the lead after the first quarter has ultimately won each game.

The Sixers will once again seek to contain Kawhi Leonard, who has scored 33 or more points in each of the series’ first four games. Leonard leads the playoffs in field goals made per game (11.7).

Brett Brown praised Ben Simmons for his work defending Leonard.

“This particular series, this particular matchup would be as hard as it gets,” Brown said.

The head coach feels the challenge will ultimately serve Simmons well.

“I think that he will end up an All-NBA defensive player.”

“Never let the highs get too high, or the lows get too low,” Simmons said Sunday. “It’s onto the next game. We still have an amazing opportunity.”

Game 5 tips off Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: TNT / TNTdrama.com/watchtnt