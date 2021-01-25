Team Seeks Fourth Series Sweep in Detroit

The 76ers (12-5) remain atop the Eastern Conference, a full two games ahead of the second-place Milwaukee Bucks (9-6).

The Sixers have also won their last three games straight, seeking their fourth Monday in Detroit.

The team will also look to sweep its fourth series in as many opportunities this season, after topping Detroit 114-110 Saturday.

Ben Simmons shone in the Sixers’ Friday-Saturday back-to-back, closing Friday’s meeting with Boston with his elite presence on both ends of the floor. Simmons scored 11 points in the fourth quarter alone, and finished with a 15-point, 11-assist double-double.

Saturday in Detroit, Simmons came out hot, scoring eight points and shooting 3-for-4 from the field in the first quarter. He ended the night with 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and a block, shooting 5-for-7 from the floor and 10-for-12 from the foul line.

Adding to his elite outing, Simmons held Jerami Grant - Detroit’s leading scorer this season - to shoot just 3-for-19 from the field largely due to Simmons’ defense.

Joel Embiid has scored at least 33 points and grabbed at least 10 boards in each of the Sixers’ most recent three wins.

Most recently, the All-Star big man totalled 33 points, 14 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and two blocks Saturday in Detroit.

Embiid is averaging 27.7 points per game, the fifth-highest average in the NBA, and highest average among big men. He’s also leading the league in mid-range field goal percentage (58.7%).

“He’s in a good place,” Tobias Harris said Saturday. “He’s a competitor. He loves to play basketball, and loves to compete in general.”

Harris, who has scored in double figures in every game he’s played in the 2020-21 season, added that he and Embiid have developed a special partnership:

“He’s having fun out there, we’re embracing each other. It’s a really good vibe.”

Monday’s contest offers the Sixers a chance to strengthen their hold on the East, and to catch the Clippers and Lakers, which lead the league in wins (13).

Monday’s meeting tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Jerami Grant, averaging a team-high 24.3 points, scored just 11 points in the series opener. Wayne Ellington led the Pistons in scoring, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Seven Pistons finished in double figures Friday.

Blake Griffin did not appear in Saturday’s meeting, but is not listed on Sunday’s injury report. Derrick Rose (left knee soreness) and Killian Hayes (right hip strain) are out.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic