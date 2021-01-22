Team Seeks Boston Sweep

Coming off a hard-earned win over Boston Wednesday, the 76ers (10-5) will seek their second win in as many meetings with the Celtics (8-5) Friday.

Joel Embiid fueled Wednesday's victory, totalling 42 points and 10 rebounds, while Tobias Harris added 22 points, including a crucial nine points (3-3 fg), in the fourth quarter.

Harris gave the big fella props postgame:

“[His play this year is], for sure, MVP caliber. His presence out there is huge.”

Friday’s meeting between the two top-seeded teams in the Eastern Conference could welcome the return of Seth Curry, who has been sidelined (health and safety protocols) since Jan. 7.

Prior to the time away from the team, Curry was averaging 17.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, converting 60.3% of his field goals and 59.5% of his shots from deep.

“I’ve been watching, in isolation, watching a lot of the games, and not being able to get into the action,” Curry said following Friday’s shootaround. “I’m excited about getting back out there and trying to re-integrate with the team.”

Curry also offered appreciation for those who filled in in his absence.

“It kind of was an unfair situation to them - having to ramp up the minutes [after] not really playing at all for the first couple of weeks.

“Shoutout to the younger guys, they did a great job holding the fort down and filling in for us.”

In his first eight games as a Sixer, Curry scored in double-figures seven times, scored 20-plus points three times, and tallied a season-high 28 on Jan. 9.

He’s converted from deep in every game he’s played in a Sixers uniform.

After a shorthanded stretch, the Sixers are almost back in full force, as the only players remaining out on the injury report are Mike Scott (right knee swelling) and Vincent Poirier (health and safety protocols).

Friday’s contest tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Celtics will once again be without All-Star Jayson Tatum (health and safety protocols) Friday. Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) and Carsen Edwards (health and safety protocols) are also out, while Aaron Nesmith (low back spasms) is questionable.

In the first meeting between the teams, Jaylen Brown led the C’s with 26 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Marcus Smart added 25 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Daniel Theis led the bench unit with 23 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic