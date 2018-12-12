Team Reveals New Earned Edition Jerseys

Every team gets multiple jerseys, but not every team gets five.

On Wednesday, the 76ers, in conjunction with the NBA and the league’s official apparel partner, Nike, unveiled their fifth and final uniform for 2018-19.

By virtue of being one of the 16 franchises to reach the playoffs last season, the Sixers were awarded an aptly-named Earned Edition jersey.

The design closely mirrors the club’s City Edition uniform, with the Earned Edition’s white base color the primary difference (the City Edition’s base color is sweatshirt gray).

Like the City Edition jerseys, the front of the Sixers’ Earned Edition features the iconic circle of 13 stars encasing each player’s number (this time instead of white, the circle of stars is blue, and the numbers are blue with red drop shadow).

Around the waist band of the Earned Edition shorts, you’ll again find sharp blue, red, and white trimming extending from the Sixers’ Ballin’ Ben logo.

Also carried over from the City Edition uniforms are the retro Philadelphia Bicentennial ‘76’ logo towards the bottom of the shorts, and the phrase “PHILADELPHIA, USA” embroidered on the lower left hem of the jersey.

The Sixers will wear their new Earned Edition uniforms for the first time Christmas Day, when they visit the Boston Celtics in the latest rematch this past spring’s Eastern Conference Semifinal series.

If you want to purchase some fresh Earned Edition swag, a limited run of the uniforms will go on sale starting December 19th at 10:00 AM EST at SixersShop.com, and at merchandise stands at The Center.