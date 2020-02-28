Team Responds vs. Knicks

In the absence of both Ben Simmons (back) and Joel Embiid (shoulder), the remaining 76ers (37-23) rose to the occasion Thursday night at The Center, notching a 115-106 victory over the Knicks (17-42).

Tobias Harris took over the game early, scoring 14 first-quarter points and finishing with 34 points total. The team also saw key contributions from Al Horford (15 pts, 7 reb, 9 ast) and Shake Milton (19 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast, 2 blk).

Here’s some of what was said postgame…

After a loss Wednesday in Cleveland that began the Sixers' back-to-back, Brett Brown applauded Harris and Horford postgame for bouncing back in Thursday’s outing.

“Those two were excellent tonight and we needed it all. After a disappointing team performance [at Cleveland], that they would wish they could have back, for them and us to come out the way that those two did was a great sign and it doesn’t surprise me. They are good people and they work hard, and it doesn’t surprise me.”

Horford echoed Brown’s thoughts, and applauded Harris for his commitment to dominate early and often.

“It was very important. It doesn’t matter what [the Knicks'] record is, we have to come out and set the tone and I think Tobias, from the beginning, did that and took off from there.”

New York’s Maurice Harkless also gave Harris props:

“Tobias can always score the ball and tonight he was great. He was great all game. He started off the game really well for them and then he just kept it going throughout the game…we’ve got to find a way to stop guys like that.”

For the second time in as many days, Shake Milton rose to the occasion starting in place of Ben Simmons. Milton shot 5-for-5 from 3-point range Thursday alone, and totaled 39 points in the team’s back-to-back. Brown was proud of the second-year guard’s performance:

“What a fantastic story of late. It’s getting to the stage where the unique performances, performances that catch your eye have become more and more frequent. To knock out a back-to-back is even more impressive. He’s just becoming consistently reliable on a bunch of things.”

Harris also credited Milton, not only for his ability to step in and run the offense, but for his off-court preparation and work ethic as well:

“Just his fearlessness on the floor. Shake is a really good player, but he has the confidence in himself and in his game to go out night after night and play. He goes out there, he plays, he makes shots. He’s improved his three-point shot, so anytime that we see him open we try to give him the ball. He’s been shooting it really well. He puts in a lot of work and he works really hard. I’m happy for him and every time he gets an opportunity, he takes advantage of it. Tonight, he was huge for us.”

Another player leaving his mark on the win was Kyle O’Quinn, who grabbed 10 rebounds in 14 minutes of play. In Joel Embiid’s absence, O’Quinn also recorded six points and four blocks in 12 minutes against Cleveland. On both nights of the back-to-back, Brown praised O’Quinn for staying ready and determined to capitalize on such opportunities:

“We had a day off on Sunday, and I was in the gym with my son and I come and he’s doing 17s. It’s side-to-side sprints to see if you can get 17 touches in a minute. That’s a common basketball conditioning drill. I just come in the gym and there he is, doing his 17’s, sweating and getting his shots. He’s good people, he’s a locker room favorite, he’s funny and he’s a good man. He actually has a great sense of humor. To see him come in and provide that physical punch after the work that he has put in, I respect him and I appreciate him as a team member on this team.”

Next up for the 76ers is the team’s final four-game road trip of the season, traveling to the West Coast to visit the Clippers, Lakers, Kings, and Warriors.