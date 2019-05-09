From Near and Far, Team Receiving Strong Show of Support

We all know the stakes heading into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

We also know that if recent history is any indicator, the atmosphere in South Philadelphia should be off the charts.

When the 76ers take the floor Thursday evening against the Toronto Raptors, they’ll need a victory to push the second-round battle to a winners-take-all Game 7 showdown Sunday up North.

From Centennial South to the upper corners, The Center has rocked all year. The Sixers won 31 games in the arena during the regular season, third most in the Eastern Conference.

Their per game attendance of 20,441 in the regular led all 30 NBA franchises. That figure has increased to 20,584 in the playoffs, and remains tops in the league.

For as loud as the full-throated masses get when the Sixers play at home, support for the club comes far, wide, and, of course, on social media, especially from professional athletes with ties to the city.

Indeed, Johnson can tweet from first-hand experience about spitting long odds straight in the face. In 2018, he and the Eagles persevered through injury to emerge as Super Bowl champions.

Listen to Carson Wentz discuss his support of the 76ers on latest episode of The BroadCast:

Other professional athletes, present and past, have been weighing in with good luck wishes for the Sixers as well.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s Game 5 in Toronto, many members of the Sixers - from Brett Brown to his players - expressed enthusiasm for having the chance to right the ship on their home hardwood. The Sixers are aiming to keep hopes alive for the organization’s first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2001.

“I think that we have shown we have the ability to play good basketball, we have shown we have the ability to beat the Toronto Raptors, we have shown we have been good - at times very good - in Philadelphia in front of amazing home crowds,” Brown said Wednesday. “We have the complete belief we have what we need to get it done. Everybody is excited to go play again, and especially play again here in Philadelphia.”

So it will be Thursday, with plenty of brotherly love and sisterly affection in the air.