Team Re-Signs Scott

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has re-signed Mike Scott. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Mike epitomizes what Philadelphia loves - a fierce competitor with a tireless work ethic, who’s driven by the desire to win,” said Brand. “His toughness, grit and passion are palpable, as the city of Philadelphia has come to know. We are thrilled to have Mike back with the 76ers.”

Scott was originally acquired by Philadelphia in a Feb. 6 trade with the L.A. Clippers. With the 76ers, Scott saw his scoring average rise from 4.8 to 7.8 points per game, and he connected on .412 of his three-pointers in 27 games with Philadelphia. All told, across 79 games in 2018-19 with the 76ers and Clippers, he posted averages of 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game, while shooting .401 from three-point range. Scott has shot at least .400 from beyond the arc in consecutive seasons and is one of 14 NBA players to do so while attempting 150-or-more threes in each year.

A seven-year NBA veteran, Scott has seen action in 436 career games with the 76ers, L.A. Clippers, Washington and Atlanta, holding averages of 7.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per contest. He was originally selected by Atlanta with the No. 43 overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, following his collegiate career at Virginia. In his redshirt senior season, Scott averaged a team-high 18.0 points per game as he helped the Cavaliers to a 22-win season and No. 10 seed in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.