Team Re-Signs Harris

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has re-signed Tobias Harris. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Signing Tobias and solidifying him as a foundational piece of our core for years to come was a top priority for our organization this summer,” said Brand. “His impact in our city extends far beyond his elite talents on the floor. He has ingrained himself in the community and established himself as a leader and driver of positive change. Tobias is a fierce competitor with a tireless work ethic and embodies all of the qualities of a franchise cornerstone. I couldn’t be happier to welcome Tobias and his entire family back to the 76ers and we all look forward to continuing our quest to win a championship for this city and our amazing fans.”

Harris was originally acquired by Philadelphia in a Feb. 6 trade with the L.A. Clippers. Last season, he appeared in 82 games (all starts) and averaged career highs in scoring (20.0), rebounding (7.9) and assists (2.8) in 34.7 minutes per game. A talented shooter and scorer, Harris’ .487 field-goal percentage and .866 free-throw percentage both represented the highest marks of his career. Harris, who also shot .397 from three-point range in 2018-19, joined NBA All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Karl-Anthony Towns as the only three players in the league to average 20-plus points while shooting at least .480 from the field and .390 from three-point range.

Last month, USA Basketball announced that Harris was selected as one of 20 players who will attend the Aug. 5-9 USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp that will be used to select the 2019 USA World Cup Team.

In all, Harris has seen action in 546 career games (426 starts) with the 76ers, L.A. Clippers, Detroit, Orlando and Milwaukee and holds averages of 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.4 minutes per game. He was originally selected by Charlotte with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, before being traded to Milwaukee on draft night. A Long Island native, Harris spent one season at the University of Tennessee, before declaring for the draft.

Known for his passion and mentorship, Harris was a finalist for the 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Shortly after joining the 76ers, he hosted more than 40 girls from Team Up Philly for a “Game Changers: Women in Sports, Tech & Literacy” panel discussion to empower girls living in underserved Philadelphia neighborhoods to lead healthy, confident and successful lives. Additionally, he spearheaded the construction of a school in Haiti and gifted the students with new shoes and soccer equipment. Finally, he’s established The Tobias Harris Fellowship, which is designed to help underserved students and teachers receive quality education through access, enrichment and advocacy.