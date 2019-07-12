Team Re-Signs Ennis III

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has re-signed James Ennis III. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome James back to the 76ers,” said Brand. “James had opportunities elsewhere, but he is determined to win here in Philadelphia. That’s the type of competitor he is, and it shows how much he cares about our fans and team. His heart, hustle and playmaking were integral to our success last season and we’re thrilled to have him back.”

Ennis III was originally acquired by Philadelphia in a Feb. 7 trade with Houston and went on to play in 18 games for the 76ers, posting 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game. In all, Ennis III saw action in 58 games (27 starts) with Philadelphia and Houston, scoring in double figures 15 times and connecting on a career-high 55 three-pointers throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

A five-year NBA veteran, Ennis III was originally selected by Atlanta with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He’s seen action in 278 career games (85 starts) with Philadelphia, Houston, Memphis, Detroit, Miami and New Orleans, averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game, while shooting .457 from the field and .357 from beyond the arc.

Ennis III, a California native, has also played professionally in Australia, Puerto Rico and with the NBA G League’s Iowa franchise. He played collegiately at Long Beach State, where he was named 2013 Big West Player of the Year in his final season with the 49ers before entering the draft.