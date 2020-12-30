Team Rallies to Victory Over Raptors

The 76ers (3-1) showed plenty of fight at The Center Tuesday night.

Trailing by as many as 14, the Sixers clawed their way to a 100-93 victory over the Raptors (0-3) for their third win of the young season.

Led by standout performances from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, the Sixers delivered down the stretch, outscoring Toronto 52-37 in the second half.

“These games are great for your character,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “You’ve just gotta keep playing. I was really happy.”

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid has scored a 20-plus point double-double in all three of his appearances thus far this season, and Tuesday’s was the biggest yet:



The big man finished with 29 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks, and shot 14-for-16 from the foul stripe.

Tobias Harris

Harris also excelled on both ends of the floor, recording with a season-high 26 points, a season-high 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.



Harris shot 55.0% from the field (11-20 FG), and was a game-high +21.

Ben Simmons

Simmons neared a triple-double once again, totalling 11 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block.

Seth Curry

Curry scored 17 points, shooting 50.0% from long range (3-6 3PT FG), along with six rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. Curry scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half.

Quote to Note:

Joel Embiid credits his teammates for making today's win possible: “You’ve got to give a lot of credit to 1-15. We all have the same goal. It’s not about 1 guy, it’s not about 2, it’s not about 3 or 4 guys, it’s about the team. You’ve got to give my teammates a lot of credit.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 30, 2020

Seth Curry: One of the greatest shooters of all-time.

Up Next:

The Sixers will travel south Wednesday, facing the Orlando Magic (3-0) on New Year’s Eve. The Magic won their first three games of the season, first over Miami, then a pair over Washington.

All-Star Nikola Vucevic has started his season strong, averaging 17.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Veteran Terrence Ross leads the Magic in scoring thus far, averaging 23.3 points per game.