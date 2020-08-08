Team Rallies to Victory Over Magic

Snapshot:

Make that three straight W’s for the bubble 76ers (42-27).

In the absence of Ben Simmons (left knee), the remaining Sixers shared what would become a balanced 108-101 victory fueled by a strong second half.

Starting in place of Simmons, Al Horford shone once again, while Joel Embiid had another dominant outing. Alec Burks provided a timely spark off the bench, and the rest was history.

Key Contributors:

Al Horford

Horford notched 21 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in his first start inside the bubble. He shot 8-for-14 from the field, and 4-for-4 from the foul line.



Brett Brown on Horford: “[Al brought] a smash-mouth, physical presence that we needed tonight.”

Tobias Harris

Harris poured in yet another double-double, finishing with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Six of his boards came on the offensive glass, and he finished at a team-high +15.

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a 23-point, 13-rebound double-double. He got to the line 13 times (9-13 FT).



Embiid scored 17 points and attempted 12 foul shots in the second half alone.



Horford on Embiid: “I think Joel changed the game for us in the second half.”

Alec Burks

Burks led the bench with 22 points, four assists, and two rebounds. He shot 8-for-15 from the field, including three 3-pointers.

Matisse Thybulle

The rookie leader in steals had another impressive defensive performance, grabbing a pair of steals and blocking a pair of shots.

Up Next:

The Sixers will face the Portland Trail Blazers (32-38) Sunday for the second and final time this season. The first meeting between the teams was a memorable one, as Furkan Korkmaz hit the game-winning three on Nov. 2.

The Blazers have won three of their four first games inside the bubble, including a 125-115 win over the Denver Nuggets (45-24) Thursday. Damian Lillard recorded a 45-point, 12-assist double-double in the contest.