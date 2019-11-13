Team Rallies Late to Beat Cavs

Snapshot:

It was a battle, but at the end of the night, the 76ers' resilience once again persevered.

Despite trailing by five points late in Tuesday's fourth quarter, the Sixers rallied to stay perfect at home, fending off the Cleveland Cavaliers, 98-97, at The Center.

With the victory, the Sixers improved to 4-0 in South Philadelphia, and swept a brief two-game homestand before heading back out on the road.

Joel Embiid jammed home the game-winner with 13.2 seconds left, the basket set up by a well-designed sideline in-bounds play that featured Tobias Harris passing the ball into the big man from the foul line.

Harris held the ball just long enough to force Cleveland's defense to bite, which cleared room for Embiid power through the lane for the key score.

Embiid finished the evening with game-highs of 27 points (10-20 fg, 3-5 3fg, 4-5 ft) and 16 rebounds, plus four assists and two blocked shots. Harris, meanwhile, factored into each of the Sixers' last three field goals amidst a decisive 8-2 spurt in the final five minutes.

In his return from a two-game absence, Ben Simmons posted 15 points (7-9 fg), five boards, six helpers, two steals, and two blocks. His backcourt partner Josh Richardson added 17 points and five dimes.

With the Sixers down 95-90 and time starting to run out, Embiid checked back in, and the complexion of Tuesday's contest quickly changed, as he asserted himself on both ends of the court.

A floater from Colin Sexton to make it 97-92 with 3:34 to go in Tuesday's fourth quarter was the last bucket Cleveland would score. Harris, who was feeling under the weather, rose to the occasion with back-to-back baskets to slice the deficit to one, 97-96.

The Sixers got the ball back by forcing a shotclock violation on the Cavs with 47.0 seconds left. Ben Simmons then won a jump-tip to help the Sixers maintain possession.

Following a Sixers timeout with 23.0 remaining, Embiid and Harris pulled off the play that put the Sixers over the top.

Kevin Love missed a 3-pointer with time winding down, as Embiid ensured the Sixers' victory by pouncing on the loose ball rebound.

Al Horford had a scheduled game of rest Tuesday. Furkan Korkmaz (10 pts) got the nod in his place.

