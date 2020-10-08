Team to Partner With the African American Chamber of Commerce

PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 8, 2020 - The Philadelphia 76ers announced today a partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ, and DE. The partnership will feature the organization as the title sponsor for the Chamber’s annual event on Oct. 29, which will be held virtually. Further, the Chamber will have a formal role in several 76ers’ efforts, such as a program that will donate marketing assets to Black-owned businesses, the team’s efforts to increase the amount of business it does with Black-owned businesses, and a new digital content series highlighting local Black-owned businesses throughout the year.

“This is the start of a great relationship with the African American Chamber of Commerce. As exemplified by the $20 million commitment made by our managing partners earlier this year, we are deeply committed to pushing for racial equity and know that supporting Black-owned businesses is a critical component to that effort,” said HBSE Chief Diversity Officer David Gould. “The Chamber’s partnership will be critical in helping us reach and support Black-owned businesses, and we’re looking forward to working with the Chamber to ensure that more of these companies can compete and thrive within our region and economy.”

The Chamber of Commerce hosts an annual event that will debut an all-new virtual format later this month. The 76ers will be the title sponsor of the event, which will include speaking opportunities, a six-part digital content series highlighting local Black-owned businesses across social media and email, in addition to active recruitment of applicants to participate in the 76ers new upcoming programs supporting Black-owned businesses.

One key area of collaboration between the Chamber and the 76ers will be a program that will provide Black-owned companies access to HBSE’s expansive digital reach through amplification on Philadelphia 76ers channels, exposure to expert marketing consultation and the use of marketing assets used by Fortune 500 companies, B2B in-market networking opportunities, and insights from best-in-class industry executives offered at exclusive partner events.

Together, the 76ers and the Chamber will host networking events to share more information about each of the programs.

“As the AACC celebrates our 27th anniversary and continues to drive diversity, inclusion, and equity in our region, we are thrilled to have committed partners like the Philadelphia 76ers,” said AACC Board Chairman Steven Scott Bradley. “It is time to reimagine the Greater Philadelphia region as inclusive and prosperous for Black businesses. Our partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers is the key to achieving this vision.”