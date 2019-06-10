Team Participates in Annual Philly Pride Parade

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers participated in the 31st annual Philadelphia Pride Parade. More than 50 team employees were on hand, including President of Business Operations Chris Heck, Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley, mascot Franklin, and other members of both the business and basketball sides of the organization.

Proudly supporting the LGBTQ+ community & participating in the Philly Pride Parade! pic.twitter.com/EZe0EJpg33 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 10, 2019

The 76ers were also joined by the parents of Akyra Murray – the youngest victim of the 2016 tragedy at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Akyra was a standout scholar-athlete from Philadelphia’s West Catholic High School, and was in Orlando celebrating her high school graduation when her life was taken.

Together, the 76ers' contingent marched and rode on a 24-foot flatbed truck decked out in 76ers-pride-themed banners.