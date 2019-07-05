Team Opens Summer League With High-Flying Start

Snapshot:

There's no shortage of good shows in Las Vegas, and the 76ers certainly put on one themselves Friday in their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League opener.

Sparked by a furious string of highlight reel sequences on both ends of the floor, the Sixers rode a strong start to fend off the Milwaukee Bucks, 107-106, at Thomas & Mack Center.

Marial Shayok paced the Sixers with 19 points (7-13 fg, 3-6 3fg). He came up with some of the biggest plays of the afternoon, producing a timely lay-up and key 3-pointer in the closing minutes to ensure the Sixers remained in front.

The 2019 no. 54 pick also added four rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench.

Behind a flurry of stops, runouts, and powerful dunks, the Sixers raced out to a 32-19 lead after a quarter of action. Their lead swelled as large as 19 points, but Milwaukee made things interesting by bursting for 35 points in Friday's fourth quarter.

Worth Noting:

• 2019 no. 20 pick Matisse Thybulle posted seven points (2-6 fg, 1-4 3fg), three steals, and two rebounds in his professional debut. He was an active presence defensively, and despite committing four turnovers, played with a smoothness about his game throughout the day.

• Zhaire Smith was one of several Sixers who helped get the club going quickly. He had three dunks Friday - all of which were alley-oops - en route to finishing with 10 points (5-8 fg), three boards, and five assists.

• Fresh off signing a two-way contract earlier this week, Norvel Pelle was a punishing presence at the rim on both sides of the court. He slammed the ball home at will, scoring 12 points (4-6 fg), and came away with three blocks.

• Undrafted Florida State product Chris Koumadje also provided the Sixers with stellar rim protection. He rejected five shots, and tallied 11 points to go with seven rebounds.

• Second-year 76er Shake Milton started at point guard Friday. He handed out a game-best seven assists. Not only did the 2018 no. 54 pick's downhill drives allow him to set up teammates, they also put him at the free throw line, where he scored 11 of his 15 points.

• 26-year old big man Jalen Jones turned in a quality performance. He manufactured 16 points (4-7 fg) and five rebounds in 17 minutes. Jones played his college ball at Texas A&M, went undrafted in 2016, and has since logged time in the NBA, G League, and international circuit.

From the Other Side:

Melbourne, Australia native Jock Landale registered a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Milwaukee Bucks. In May, he commited to play the upcoming season in Lithuania.

Breaking Down the Box Score:

On Tap:

Up next for the Summer 76ers is a date Saturday (5:30 PM ET) against the Boston Celtics. The C's are carrying all four of their 2019 draft picks - Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, and Tremont Waters - on their roster.