Team Mourns Passing of Billy Gabor

The Philadelphia 76ers organization is saddened to learn of the recent passing of Billy Gabor, a 1953 NBA All-Star and member of the 1955 Syracuse Nationals NBA championship team.

Dubbed “Billy the Bullet,” Gabor spent his entire six-year NBA career in Syracuse, a fitting landing spot given his strong ties to the region. He was born in Binghamton, NY, and went on to attend Syracuse University prior to serving in the United States Army Air Corps.

Gabor, who averaged 9.8 points and 2.0 assists in 19.4 minutes per game as a pro, was 97 years old at the time of his passing. The 76ers organization sends its condolences to Billy’s family and friends during this difficult time.