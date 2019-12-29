Team Makes Comeback Bid, Falls in OT

Snapshot:

Saturday brought another narrow defeat for the 76ers (23-12), this time a 117-116 overtime loss to the Miami Heat (24-8).

The Sixers clawed back from an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime, but a free throw from Jimmy Butler with 2.3 seconds to go in the extra period proved the difference.

Joel Embiid delivered another impressive performance. He finished with 35 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a block, shooting 11-for-16 from the field and 11-for-12 from the foul line.

Embiid scored 11 points in the fourth frame alone.

The Sixers outscored Miami, 29-23, in the fourth quarter, and forced overtime when Ben Simmons putback an intentionally-missed Josh Richardson free throw attempt with 0.6 seconds remaining.

At that point, the score was tied 108-108.

Overtime went on to be another back-and-forth affair, highlighted by a pair of alley-oops from Richardson to Simmons.

Tied at 116 with 18.3 seconds left in OT, Butler was fouled as the clock ran down. He made one of his two foul shots to nudge Miami back in front.

On the Sixers' ensuing possession, Tobias Harris got a clean 3-point look from the corner, but the final shot wouldn’t fall as time expired.

Butler led the Heat in scoring, tallying 25 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

For the Sixers, Richardson finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Simmons added 15 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists.

Trey Burke and James Ennis III were each bright spots off the bench, both scoring 11 points.

Saturday's game featured 10 lead changes and 11 ties.

J-Rich met up with an old friend.

Up Next:

The Sixers will play their third of four straight on the road Tuesday in Indianapolis. The Sixers took this season’s first matchup against the Pacers (21-12), 119-116, Nov. 30 at The Center.

Embiid was dominant in that first contest, recording 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. Ben Simmons sealed the win as time expired with his third steal of the night.

After a strong start to their season, the Pacers have dropped three of their last four, most recently including a 120-98 loss to the Pelicans.