Team Loses Close Game 1 Battle
Snapshot:
It was a back-and-forth affair inside the bubble in Game 1 of the 76ers’ first round matchup with the Boston Celtics.
After 13 lead changes and seven ties, Boston came out on top, 109-101, thanks to a 34-22 fourth quarter performance.
Despite a strong performance from Joel Embiid (26 pts, 16 reb), the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum (32 pts, 13 reb) and Jaylen Brown (29 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast) pushed Boston over the top.
The Sixers finished with a 10-point advantage in the paint, out-scoring the Celtics, 46-36. They out-rebounded Boston, 50-43, and shot at a higher clip (46.2% FG, Boston: 42.2% FG).
But the Sixers' 18 turnovers - particularly the 13 that came in the first half - proved costly.
Key Contributors:
-
Joel Embiid
-
Embiid finished with a 26-point, 16-rebound double-double, along with two steals and a block. The big man shot 8-for-15 from the field, and five of his boards came on the offensive glass.
-
Embiid’s first quarter was particularly strong. He hit his first five attempts, resulting in a game-high 11 first-quarter points.
-
Josh Richardson
-
Richardson recorded 18 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He had a particularly strong second quarter stretch (8 pts) that kept the Sixers within striking distance before the break, 55-49.
-
Tobias Harris
-
Harris neared triple-double territory, totaling 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and a steal.
-
Alec Burks
-
Burks led the bench once again, pouring in 18 points, along with rebounds, and two assists.
-
Shake Milton
-
Milton finished with 13 points and three assists, making five of his seven shots, including three 3-pointers.
X-Factor:
The pairing of Tatum and Brown was critical for the CelticsTatum led the first half with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Brown boasted a 15-point fourth quarter.
The duo combined for 61 points (19-37 fg) - a strong enough performance to offset Boston's lack of bench productivity.The Celtics’ reserve unit scored just eight points. Burks and Matisse Thybulle (5 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl) combined for the Sixers’ 23 bench points.
Quote to Note:
Joel Embiid says despite his impressive double-double, he can be even better:
“I’ve got to do more. Whatever the stats are, I’ve got to do more… I’m going to need my teammates to help me, but I’ve got to do more - take more shots, be more aggressive. We’ve all got to play hard, take care of the ball, do our job, and follow the gameplay.”
@Sixers Social:
More of this.
Let the bully ball commence.
@NBCSPhilly | https://t.co/rBzty6ya0r pic.twitter.com/6RufHTCrE7
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 17, 2020
Up Next:
Game 2 tips Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.