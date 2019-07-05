Team Looks to Start Summer League Strong

Scene Setter:

As the fireworks settle from the Fourth of July, the 76ers will look to tip off the 2019 NBA Summer League with another bang Friday.

As the preliminary round begins in Las Vegas, the Sixer summer squad will first face the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Suiting up for the Sixers’ summer team is first-round pick Matisse Thybulle, who will look to channel the same defensive intensity that earned him NCAA defensive player of the year honors.

“I think it’s just a matter of getting comfortable,” Thybulle said at Thursday’s practice. “With the first game, just finding my rhythm out there, and building on that after each one.”

Zhaire Smith returns to the Summer League stage for the second season. Highlighting Smith’s first Summer League campaign was a 16 point, three assist and three steal effort last summer against the Lakers.

“I already know what to expect,” Smith said at Summer League minicamp. “I know what intensity to bring.”

Shake Milton could also be poised for a strong trip. Prior to the team’s departure, Elton Brand said he’s never seen a player so excited to take the Summer League stage.

“I feel more comfortable out there,” Milton said following his rookie season. “I feel stronger, and I feel more confident.”

Milton, who split his time between the Sixers and Blue Coats as a rookie, averaged 24.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists during his time in the G League.

. 26 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST Shake Milton: Absolute hooper.@snipershake | @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/vWkxP362qM — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) March 19, 2019

Friday’s contest will be the first of four preliminary round matchups for the Sixers. The team will play again on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

Opponent Outlook:

The Bucks’ Summer League roster is headlined by current Bucks players Sterling Brown, D.J. Wilson and Bonzie Colson. Brown averaged 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 2018-19. Wilson contributed 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, while Colson added 4.9 points and 3.8 boards. Former Notre Dame standout Matt Farrell, who played for the Blue Coats in 2018-19, also joins the Bucks’ summer team.

Follow Along:

Watch: ESPN2 / watchESPN.com

@Sixers Social:

Thybulle says he’s been learning from and mimicking Smith’s movements in practice, and it seems that bond has transcended footwork.