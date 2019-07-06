Team Looks to Build on Momentum in Vegas

Scene Setter:

After an exciting start to Summer League on Friday, the 76ers will seek their second win in as many days Saturday against the Boston Celtics.

Friday’s 107-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks saw double-digit performances from six Sixers as the team held onto its lead from start to finish.

In his Summer League debut, Marial Shayok finished with a team-high 19 points and four rebounds. Jalen Jones recorded 16 points and five boards, while Shake Milton added 15 points and seven assists.

“I thought he did a great job impacting the game,” Connor Johnson said of Milton, who is getting reps as a primary ball handler. “He was our leader.”

The squad will look to keep that offensive train moving as it faces the Celtics Saturday. Boston’s group includes all four of their acquisitions in the 2019 NBA Draft -- Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford and Tremont Waters.

While the C’s will play their first game as a group Saturday, the Sixers hope to build upon Friday’s win.

“We were pretty happy with how we started those first three quarters,” Matisse Thybulle said after his first Summer League appearance. “I was happy with some of the things I did, but overall, we’ve definitely got work to do.”

Thybulle finished with seven points, two rebounds, and three steals.



.@MatisseThybulle for [his first] THREEE!!#HereTheyCome x @NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/hKHukuYUNL — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 5, 2019

Norvel Pelle, who signed a two-way contract with the team earlier this week after a breakout season with the Blue Coats, showed he could lead by example in the team’s Summer League opener.

“I’m just trying to show them that I’ve got energy and consistency,” Pelle said. “I’m trying to be as vocal as possible whenever I’m out there.”

Pelle finished his day with 12 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks, while fellow big man Christ Koumadje added 11 points, seven boards, and five blocks.

Zhaire Smith had a high-flying evening in his second go-around at Summer League, and Johnson liked what he saw from Smith on both ends of the floor.



it's a bird

it's a plane

it's @zhaire_smith!!!#HereTheyCome x @NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/5XkftDnJZD — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 5, 2019

“I thought Zhaire played well,” Johnson said. “For a lot of our young guys, they’re showing glimpses of what they can do.”

Saturday’s contest tips off at 5:30 p.m. ET.



lob

slam repeat.#HereTheyCome x @NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/sASXYEI6rH — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 6, 2019

Opponent Outlook:

The Celtics’ Summer League opener features all four of their 2019 draft selections, as well as two returning Celtics in Robert Willliams and Guerschon Yabusele. Williams averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in his rookie campaign as a Celtic. Yabusele began his professional career overseas prior to spending the past two seasons with the Celtics and Maine Red Claws.

Follow Along:

Watch: ESPN / watchESPN.com