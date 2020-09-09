Team Launches 'Vote 76' Initiative to Provide Resources to Educate Fans and Encourage Them to Vote

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today its “Vote76” initiative. The team partnered with “More Than a Vote” and others to provide resources in order to educate and encourage fans to exercise their right to vote. Interested parties can visit Sixers.com/vote for more information. The 76ers are also partnering with local organizations in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey to provide information specific to voters in those three states.

“The right to vote is one of the greatest freedoms we have in this country,” said 76ers President Chris Heck. “We feel it is our responsibility to educate and encourage everyone from our staff to the local community to use that freedom and exercise their right to vote.”

The 76ers will provide an online voting hub at Sixers.com/vote where fans can learn more about registering to vote and stay aware of key dates and deadlines specific to their state. In addition to that information, the site will feature unique content produced by Studio76, featuring players and alumni, an FAQ section, PSAs about registering to vote and more.

“The website was designed to be a one-stop-shop where fans can learn everything they need to know about voting,” said Heck. “We want to make the education process both enjoyable and easy for our fans.”

The 76ers will partner with More Than a Vote to create volunteer opportunities for staff members including recruiting community members to register as poll workers. The team will also partner with the PA Alliance Foundation and The Voter Project in order to educate fans on mail-in voting while focusing on Communities of Color and low-turnout communities. In addition, the 76ers will join Vote at Home and Philadelphia City Commissioners as well as the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware Departments of State in order to direct fans to the proper information specific to their state.