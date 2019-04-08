Team Launches First-Ever Kids Club in Partnership With Five Below

PHILADELPHIA — APRIL 8, 2019 — The Philadelphia 76ers, in partnership with Five Below, have launched the team’s first-ever Kids Club. Children ages 4 to 14 are eligible for membership to the new club and will receive a 76ers-branded backpack and lanyard, a Spalding NBA-regulation basketball, two “Ballin’ Ben” T-shirts, a $5 Five Below gift card , one ticket voucher to a Delaware Blue Coats 2019-20 regular-season home game, a discount coupon to the 76ers Team Store, an official Kids Club Membership Card and more for a *$35 annual membership fee.

With the assistance of their parents, fans ages 4 to 14 can visit Sixers.com/KidsClub now to register for the 76ers first-ever Kids Club, presented by Five Below.

The 76ers Kids Club, presented by Five Below, marks Five Below’s first official partnership with an NBA team, which includes 76ers Kids Club branding in the “Dribble Zone” at more than 60 Five Below stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Based at its WowTown Headquarters at 701 Market Street in Philadelphia, Five Below is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the world with more than $1.5 billion in annual sales. Five Below, which was founded in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, has more than 750 stores in 35 states with an additional 1,750 to come.

“Based in Philadelphia, Five Below was a natural fit as the presenting partner of the first-ever 76ers Kids Club,” Philadelphia 76ers Chief Marketing Officer Katie O’Reilly said. “With Five Below being the only tween-and-teen-dedicated retailer in the country, our shared values and vision will create memorable experiences and moments for young fans and their families. Fans can expect to see this partnership come to life throughout the greater Philadelphia area just in time for the playoffs as 76ers-branded experiences will begin in Five Below locations throughout the region.”

“We are thrilled to partner with 76ers team to launch a great new kids-centric program for fans in Philly,” Five Below Executive Vice President of Marketing and Strategy David Makuen said. “The synergy between our brands couldn’t be better as we ignite the passion of kids in our stores and on the court.”

As part of the new partnership, Five Below and the new Kids Club will receive exposure in Philadelphia 76ers database emails, promotional mentions and promotional commercials in 76ers home and away game broadcasts, and in-arena exposure on game days via 360-degree LED rings and courtside LED signage. Fans can visit the Kids Club table at the Broad Street Atrium on the concourse during all home playoff games and expect surprise appearances by Sixers ENT, featuring Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, Sixers Dancers and mascot Franklin, at select Five Below stores during the 76ers upcoming playoff run.

*The associated $35 fee to join the Philadelphia 76ers Kids Club presented by Five Below does not include associated shipping charges.