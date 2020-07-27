Team Launches Crossover Capsule

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday the next installment of 76ers Crossover. The team has joined forces with Philadelphia’s Lapstone & Hammer to launch a limited-run capsule exclusively available beginning on Saturday, August 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Merchandise proceeds will support Urban Affairs Coalition, a local organization that unites government, business, neighborhoods, and individual initiatives to improve the quality of life in the region, build wealth in urban communities and solve emerging issues.

“The 76ers Crossover was designed to celebrate what makes the city of Philadelphia unique with a focus on art, fashion, food and culture,” said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Marketing Office Katie O’Reilly. “We are thrilled to launch the next phase of our Crossover with this one-of-a-kind capsule to create unique merchandise for our fans to enjoy as we celebrate the return of basketball.”

The capsule will include unique designs from streetwear brands including Eric Emanuel, Arena x New Era, Needles, New York Sunshine, Everest Isles, LQQK Studios and Blackstock & Weber. Photos are available to download here. The merchandise will be available for fans to purchase exclusively on Lapstone & Hammer’s website beginning on August 1 at 10 a.m., the day that the 76ers play their first regular-season NBA game since the season was postponed due to COVID-19 in March.

“As we evaluated potential collaborators, Lapstone & Hammer’s position and energy within the Philadelphia market made them the ideal brand to showcase Philadelphia’s vibrant fashion scene, along with Red Bull who is also supporting the initiative,” said 76ers Vice President of Business Development Desron Dorset. “It is an honor to collaborate with these talented designers, and important that we are able to dedicate proceeds to improve our local communities.”

Lapstone & Hammer is a premier lifestyle brand specializing in contemporary menswear and premium sportswear with an emphasis on artistry, innovation and craftsmanship. The Lapstone concept is rooted not only in the goods they sell, but a complete aesthetic that is exemplified by supporting and collaborating with creators of all kinds to translate the passion they have for their crafts to the world at large.

ABOUT THE DESIGNERS:

Eric Emanuel

Eric Emanuel is a sportswear designer specializing in made in New York product; with an elevated take, making classics current.

Arena Embroidery Inc

Arena Embroidery Inc is an embroidery studio which implements unique garment embellishment techniques. With a future-facing approach to decoration and factory production capabilities, they are able to further their clients' access to quality and growth.

Needles

One of the first brands under the Nepenthes umbrella, Needles is designed by Keizo Shimizu. Inspired by his love and admiration of American made product and film, the label explores the juxtapositions of American and Japanese shapes and fabrics. All garments are produced in Japan. Needles was first conceived in 1988 with Rebuild by Needles coming to life in 2012.

New York Sunshine

John Margaritis, creative director of New York Sunshine, is a multi-disciplinary artist transcending across art, fashion and design. Some of his most recognizable work connects the worlds of sport and industrial composition, creating an unlikely consistency within spaces such as galleries, boutiques and unexpected outdoor sites.

Everest Isles

Founded in 2012, Everest Isles is a menswear brand committed to eliminating waste and helping the environment through culture, design and transparency. Their practices are aimed at benefiting the planet - from the modern, timeless look of their garments to their superior materials, production, and distribution.

LQQK Studio

LQQK Studio is a clothing brand based in Brooklyn, New York. They surround themselves with artists, designers, skaters, DJs, and all-around creatives. LQQK makes limited runs in unexpected, high quality materials. LQQK is for the person who wants an alternative to the “easy option” and cares about a deeper connection to culture.

Blackstock & Weber

B&W is an online lifestyle brand and magazine geared toward helping men live an informed and more curated life. Through their mainstay, footwear, they provide the tools to build a well-considered selection of foundational footwear to depend on for years to come.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 49 playoff appearances over 70 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

ABOUT URBAN AFFAIRS COALITION:

For more than 50 years, UAC has been leading the charge for social justice. Founded in the wake of the assignation of the Reverend Martin Luther King in 1968, UAC has supported generations of changemakers and big thinkers. UAC is the largest African-American led fiscal sponsor in the country, and is a home for doers and dreamers uniting government, business, neighborhoods, and individual initiatives to improve the quality of life in the region, build wealth in urban communities, and solve emerging issues.