For Team, More on the Mind Than Boston

Leading up to Opening Night, so much of the questioning directed at the 76ers has revolved specifically around getting one back against Boston Celtics.

Understandable.

Last spring’s playoff exit at the hands of the C’s left an unfavorable taste in the Sixers’ mouths, for sure.

After finishing the regular season on a record-setting tear, then dispatching the Miami Heat in the opening round, the Sixers started to be mentioned in the same breath as the Eastern Conference Finals. Some pundits believed the Finals weren’t out of reach.

Based on performance and results, the hype was warranted. The team itself, from the players to Brett Brown, justifiably felt it was capable of pulling off such a run, too.

Boston, however, dashed the Sixers’ hopes.

Even in the absence of a couple injured All-Stars (Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving), the Celtics managed to ride their elite one-on-one talent, the hot hands of some up-and-comers, and a savvy, versatile experienced forward to a five-game second-round win.

For the Sixers, there was pain. There was disappointment. And shortly after all that, an immediate hunger hit to make amends next season.

Throughout the off-season, the Sixers bolstered their roster. They added veteran talent on the wing, and a floor-stretcher to the front line.

Perhaps most significantly, the team’s young talent worked, worked, and worked some more.

All the while, thoughts of the playoff loss to the Celtics lingered. The front office focused on how the Sixers could possibly clear the hurdle.

“In the summer, trying to put together teams, we are looking at opponents, for sure,” general manager Elton Brand said Monday, before the Sixers left for Boston. “We need to figure out ways to get past certain opponents.

“Boston put us out in the playoffs, so absolutely, we look at teams like that to say how do we beat this team, why did we fall short, and what kind of pieces can we add to get by these teams.”

But to think that the Celts were the only club on the Sixers’ consciousness would be to mistake the mission.

The franchise’s end-goal isn’t just overcoming a single foe, or storied rival. It’s about building a team capable of winning - the right way, on a sustained basis - when it matters the most.

“I think it’s more about, how do you coach to try and play in May and June?,” Brett Brown said over the weekend. “What does that mean?”

To the sixth-year head coach, it means staying committed to beliefs that will best serve the Sixers’ long-term interests, regardless of short-term ramifications.

“How do you grow, for instance, Markelle Fultz as another person who can play off a live ball?,” he continued. “What pain might we experience in October to gain benefit in May? And how do you coach a defense that we can play against whomever in late May or June, and keep [Joel Embiid] on the floor?”

Find answers to questions like these, settle on effective substitution patterns, and get healthy, and the Sixers expect to be well-positioned to give the Celtics, or just about anyone else, a good fight.

“It’s not just Boston at all, it really isn’t,” said Brown. “It’s how do you beat good teams late in the year, and make a deep run.”

Brand Bite

• During a session with reporters Monday afternoon, Elton Brand gave his assessment of the Sixers’ preseason, and where the thinks the teams stands entering game one.

“Honestly, I saw we have a lot of work to do,” said the first-year general manager. “We’re not where I want to be right now. I’m not sure where the players feel we are right now. I know Coach wants to see some more growth and improvement, so we have a lot to work on.”

Brand expects that new personnel combinations and new schematic wrinkles will ultimately click.

“That comes with time,” he said.