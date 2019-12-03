Team Improves to 10-0 at Home With Win Over Jazz

Snapshot:

Think like a scorer, you say?

That's the mentality the 76ers want Tobias Harris to have, and recently, he's been putting it to use to help his team win games.

The latest instance came Monday at The Center, where the Sixers downed the Utah Jazz, 103-94.

The victory moved the Sixers to 10-0 in South Philadelphia, marking the second straight year they've started a season by winning their first 10 games at home. Only five other clubs in NBA history have achieved this feat.

For as plush as the Sixers' lead was the majority of the evening - their margin was 26 points late in the first half - it was Harris who stepped up down the stretch to get the group across the finish line.

The veteran wingman scored 10 of his 26 points in Monday's fourth quarter. In two separate instances with under 3:30 minutes to go, he hit tough mid-range jumpers to quell a Utah run, and re-establish a 12-point lead.

The conversions were comforting, and ensured the Sixers remained in control.

Bidding for a fourth win in a row overall, the Sixers got off to a dominant start, thanks in large part to their shooting and defense.

The Sixers nailed a season-best 11 3-pointers in the first half, while holding the Jazz without a three until there were four seconds left in the second quarter. Utah took the floor Monday with the fifth-best perimeter attack in the league.

Al Horford assumed a central role in jumpstarting the Sixers, nailing his first five shots (which included two 3-pointers). The big man racked up 17 points in all, plus eight rebounds and five assists.

Matisse Thybulle provided a nice lift, initially off the bench. Following a successful coaching challenge timeout called by Brett Brown in the second frame, the 2019 no. 20 pick came up with one of his three steals, and lobbed to Ben Simmons (14 pts, 8 reb, 9 ast) for an energizing alley-oop dunk amidst a 24-4 Sixers' run.

Thybulle finished 3-for-3 from deep, tallying nine points and three steals. He was given starting two-guard honors in Monday's second half.

With a busy stretch of the schedule complete, the 76ers will be idle Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to action Thursday in Washington, D.C. against the Wizards. Prior to this brief respite, the Sixers had played four times in six days.