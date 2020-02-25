Team Hosts Annual PAL Night

Monday night at The Center brought a big win for the 76ers - and an even bigger win for a group of special guests from the Philadelphia community.

While the Sixers were facing the Atlanta Hawks, the 76ers and Harris Family Charitable Foundation celebrated their ongoing relationship with Philadelphia's Police Athletic League (PAL) by hosting the organization’s 34th annual PAL night.

More than 80 PAL youth were invited to Monday’s game, as were leaders of the program.

Through PAL, police officers across the Philadelphia community participate in athletic and educational programs alongside the city’s youth.

“PAL is really unique in Philly - it helps about 10,000 kids," said 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris. "The police are in the communities, doing something great - working with kids directly to make their lives better, to teach them sports, to work with them on homework."

For Harris' wife, Marjorie, partnering with PAL represents a fulfilling opportunity.

“It is the best part of being involved in this organization,” Marjorie Harris said. “At the end of the day, what we’re doing is trying to help enrich these kids' lives, give them something to work towards, and see that there’s a world of people out there who care about them.”

The Harrises hoped for a night full of fun for the PAL kids in attendance, allowing them to be inspired to keep chasing success.

“[If we can help] allow them to dream, and feel that their dreams are achievable, for me, as the mother of five children, I think that I’ve done my job for my own kids, and for other kids,” said Marjorie Harris.

Prior to tipoff, Tobias Harris was presented with the PAL Community Service Award, which honored the Sixer forward for his steadfast and sincere commitment to bettering the Philadelphia community.

At halftime, members of the PAL program took part in an exhibition basketball game against Philadelphia media personalities.

“Their job is to have fun," Josh Harris said about the PAL youth. "They’re here because they’ve done a great job at PAL, and we want to reward them, and get them more motivated to do an even better job so they can come back to The Center."

As far as motivation to return goes, there was no shortage of entertainment and excitement throughout the evening.

With the Sixers surging to a 129-112 victory, and Joel Embiid racking up a career-high 49 points, it was a night sure to be remembered by all.