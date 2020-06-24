Team to Host Virtual Pride Parade, Presented by GIANT

In a show of support for the Philadelphia LGBTQ community, we’ve changed the avatars across our social platforms to celebrate our pride!

This year’s 76ers pride logo is re-designed to be all-inclusive. New black and brown stripes have been added to represent all LGBTQ people of color, while the light blue and pink stripes symbolize those people who identify as transgender.

With this year marking the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the 76ers will host a virtual Philly PrideDay Parade presented by GIANT on Sunday, Jun. 28.

The online event, hosted on 76ers social channels, will feature a look back at the team’s participation in the 2019 Philly PrideDay Parade & Festival, along with photos and videos from 76ers Pride Night, presented by GIANT. The momentous night in February was highlighted by former NBA center Jason Collins ringing the ceremonial Liberty Bell prior to tipoff. He became the first active, openly gay player in North American professional sports.

Check out the following links for additional information about the resources for Philadelphia’s LGBTQ community.

Philadelphia City Office of LGBTQ Affairs:

https://www.phila.gov/departments/office-of-lgbt-affairs/

William Way Center:

https://www.waygay.org/

Attic Youth Center:

https://www.atticyouthcenter.org/

Human Rights Campaign:

https://www.hrc.org/