Team to Honor Marc Zumoff on 25 Years as 76ers Broadcaster

PHILADELPHIA — JAN. 14, 2019 — The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that the team will honor NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Marc Zumoff at The Center during Tuesday night’s 76ers-Timberwolves game on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Zumoff is in the midst of his 25th season as the team’s play-by-play broadcaster and has called 1,882 regular-season and 61 playoff games during his tenure.

“Marc Zumoff’s passion and enthusiasm for the 76ers have been synonymous with our team for 25 years,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. “What we love about Marc the most is that it’s very clear he is living his dream. His energy, his love of the game and his connection to our fans comes through with every call. We’re so fortunate to have him as our television play-by-play announcer and forever a member of the 76ers family. It’s our honor and privilege to recognize him alongside our partners at NBCSP, and we look forward to many more legendary calls from ‘Zoo’ in seasons to come.”

Throughout the evening, both in-arena and on social media, the 76ers will recognize Zumoff with video tributes, including some of his top calls as the team’s broadcaster. Prior to the game, Zumoff will ring the ceremonial Liberty Bell just before tipoff.

“Marc resonates with 76ers fans because he is first and foremost, a 76ers fan,” said NBC Sports Philadelphia’s VP of Live Events Shawn Oleksiak. “For over a quarter of a century, Marc has celebrated 76ers basketball on a daily basis, and his body of work has left an indelible impression with a generation of basketball fans everywhere. He is a consummate professional, a world-class person, and an absolute joy to work with. We are happy to join in his celebration this evening.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia will also partake in the special night, airing video tributes from Zumoff’s colleagues throughout the NBA, former and present 76er players, as well as repurposing some of his most memorable calls during the network’s broadcast of 76ers-Timberwolves. Zumoff will appear on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s live talk show, Philly Sports Talk, in the 5 p.m. hour, prior to the game. Coverage of all aspects of Zumoff’s recognition can be found on NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and on social media @NBCSPhilly.

Zumoff’s likeness will be placed on the pole pads on the stanchion of each basket, a preview of which can be seen HERE. A special-edition “roster card,” featuring Zumoff, will be distributed to select fans seated courtside.

During his 25 years, Zumoff has been the voice behind the careers of several 76er stars, from current General Manager Elton Brand, Andre Iguodala and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson to Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. He’s shared the booth with former 76ers Steve Mix, Ed Pinckney, Eric Snow and current partner Alaa Abdelnaby, as well as former NBA player Malik Rose and coach Bob Salmi. A Philadelphia native, Zumoff joined PRISM (now NBCSP) in 1982 and served as the in-studio host for pregame, halftime and postgame shows. He was named the play-by-play announcer in August 1994 and has since won the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award for best sports play-by-play broadcaster 19 times. Zumoff was named 2018 Pennsylvania Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association and received the 2018 Bill Campbell Award from the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association.