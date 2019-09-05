Team to Honor Barkley on Legends Walk

The Philadelphia 76ers will host a sculpture unveiling ceremony honoring Charles Barkley on Friday, Sept. 13. A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Barkley is one of the most beloved athletes ever to play in Philadelphia. Named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History in 1996, Barkley spent the first eight seasons of his storied career with Philadelphia after the 76ers chose him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft.

Over the course of Barkley’s eight years with the 76ers, he tallied 23.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 37.3 minutes per game. The “Round Mound of Rebound” shot at least .540 from the field in each season, including a career-best .600 mark in 1989-90. During his tenure in Philadelphia, Barkley was named an All-Star in five straight seasons between 1987-92, as the team reached the playoffs six times, winning 50-plus games three times. He led the league in rebounding in 1986-87, with an average of 14.6 boards per game.

One of the most accomplished 76ers off all-time, Barkley ranks in the top-10 in franchise history in offensive rebounds (first), defensive rebounds (first), field-goal percentage (second), total rebounds (third), free throws (fourth), steals (fifth), points (fifth), field goals (sixth) and minutes played (eighth). His .576 field-goal percentage as a 76er is second only to fellow Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (.583). Following his rookie season, Barkley was selected to the 1984-85 All-Rookie First Team, which kicked off a streak of postseason honors lasting his entire Philadelphia career. He was named to the All-NBA Second Team three times and the All-NBA First Team on four occasions.

All told for his NBA career, Barkley appeared in 1,073 games (1,012 starts) for Houston, Phoenix and Philadelphia, averaging 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.7 minutes per contest. He was an 11-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA selection and won the 1992-93 NBA MVP while leading the Suns to the NBA’s best record and an NBA Finals appearance. Barkley, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chamberlain, Karl Malone, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are the only players in NBA history to post at least 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 4,000 assists in their careers.

Barkley’s No. 34 was retired by the team in 2001, and this sculpture will now join fellow 76ers legends Billy Cunningham, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Julius Erving, Hal Greer and Bobby Jones along 76ers Legends Walk at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.