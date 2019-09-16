Team to Hold Blue x White Scrimmage at 76ers Fieldhouse

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today its annual Blue x White Scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse, home of the 76ers G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. The free, ticketed event is the fans’ first chance to see the 2019-20 76ers team. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded 76ers-Blue Coats Blue x White Scrimmage T-shirt.

“We are excited to have this year’s Blue x White Scrimmage at the world-class 76ers Fieldhouse in Delaware, home of our G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats,” Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown said. “The intimate environment continues our tradition of creating the perfect atmosphere to introduce the team to our incredible fans. By having this game at the home of the Blue Coats, it shows the important partnership we have with the G League program in Wilmington, Delaware.”

Fans interested in securing tickets, which will be available on a limited basis, must sign up for the SixthMan Fan newsletter. More information on how to secure tickets will be communicated through the SixthMan Fan newsletter in the coming days. Both 76ers’ and Blue Coats’ season ticket members will receive access to a presale featuring a limited amount of free tickets.

“We have the best fans in the world, and we are always looking for ways to bring them closer to the action,” Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand said. “The 76ers Blue x White Scrimmage is a chance for us to connect with our fans before the season starts, while also showcasing one of the best new sports facilities in the country. We’re excited for the start of training camp and the opportunity to practice in front of a capacity crowd at The Fieldhouse next month.”

“We’re excited to bring the Blue x White Scrimmage to the new, state-of-the-art 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said. “With the anticipation surrounding the 2019-20 season, this event is a great opportunity to bring our fans close to the team in a fun atmosphere. The 76ers are the Delaware Valley’s team and we can’t wait to pack The Fieldhouse on Oct. 5.”

The 76ers Blue x White Scrimmage will feature a fan zone with inflatable games, face painters, balloon artists and additional carnival games. Fans can also participate in an NBA-style combine where they will test their dribbling skills and passing abilities and take part in vertical jump and wingspan tests.

Fans attending will also have the opportunity to win prizes from Chick-fil-A and TruMark Financial, receive free haircuts for their kids by Maestro’s Classic and register their children ages 4 to 14 for the 76ers Kids Club, presented by Five Below. All members will receive a 76ers-branded backpack and lanyard, a Spalding NBA-regulation basketball, two Ballin’ Ben T-shirts, a $5 Five Below gift card, one ticket voucher to a Delaware Blue Coats 2019-20 regular-season home game, a discount coupon to the 76ers Team Store, an official Kids Club Membership Card, and more.

76ers Fieldhouse, a sprawling 161,000-square-foot-complex with outdoor and indoor amenities, held its inaugural Blue Coats game on Jan. 23, 2019. Since then, 76ers Fieldhouse has hosted major musical acts, like Cardi B and O.A.R., plus large-scale corporate events and local high school graduations, in addition to youth camps and weekly academies for basketball, soccer, lacrosse and volleyball. This Friday, ESPN’s First Take will broadcast live from 76ers Fieldhouse.

The Delaware Blue Coats tip off their season on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. against the Maine Red Claws. Season and group tickets are on sale now at Sixers.com/BlueCoats or by calling 302-504-7587.