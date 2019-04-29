Team Heads Into Game 2 With Positive, Focused Mindset

The 76ers have been here before.

The round was different, as was the opponent, but following a Game 1 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1 of these NBA Playoffs, the Sixers were forced to answer an 0-1 deficit. They came back with a vengeance to win four straight.

Now, facing Toronto, the Game 2 goal remains the same -- bounce back strong.

“The focus is on just winning Game 2 -- different series than the Brooklyn series where we had home court,” JJ Redick said at Sunday’s practice following Saturday’s 108-95 loss. “Our goal is to get a win here in Canada.”

Redick led the team in scoring in Game 1 with 17 points, depositing 15 in the third frame alone.

Although every Sixer starter finished in double-digits on Saturday, the team struggled to contain Toronto’s only two double-digit scorers in All-Star Kawhi Leonard (45 pts / 11 reb / 2 ast / 2 stl) and Pascal Siakam (29 pts / 7 reb).

Brett Brown said at Sunday’s practice that he likes his team’s chances of responding in Monday’s rematch.

“Adjustments rule the day,” Brown said. “I really feel that we can come in and be better than we were in the first game.”

After delivering a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double in Game 1 (along with six assists and a steal) Tobias Harris projected a focused outlook while preparing for Game 2.

“Mindset, first off, is to stay positive. Make an adjustment, go back to the drawing board, and get ready for Game 2. It’s a quick turnover and we’ve got to be able to have short term memory, but at the same time, see a couple things that we can enhance and we can get better at on the floor, offensively and defensively, and just get ready and focused on the next game.”

After Mike Scott missed Game 1 (right heel / plantar fasciitis), the Sixers will once again be without the key reserve Monday. The team can be expected to look for another quality performance from James Ennis III, who contributed 11 points off 4-5 shooting in Game 1.

OG Anunoby, who underwent an emergency appendectomy earlier this month, remains out for the Raptors.

Following Monday’s matchup, the team will return to South Philadelphia as the series continues.

Game 2 tips off Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: TNT / TNTdrama.com/watchtnt